iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 61,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $296.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.35. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $259.25 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.