iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 173.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,782 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23,333.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.43 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

