iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.9% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $465.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

