iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 84.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $192.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.44. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

