iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,091 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59.

