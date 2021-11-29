Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 11,424 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after buying an additional 528,154 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 271,517 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after buying an additional 187,467 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 143,034 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,806. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.31 and its 200-day moving average is $106.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.