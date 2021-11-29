Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 883 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 46,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.64. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.42.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

