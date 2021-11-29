Islay Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 14,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 87,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.82. The stock had a trading volume of 152,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,966. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

