Islay Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.85. 74,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.