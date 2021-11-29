Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 68,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $127,716,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.52. 200,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,653,798. The company has a market capitalization of $382.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.55 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

