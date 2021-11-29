Islay Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.37. 8,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.92 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.35.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.