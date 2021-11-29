Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 166.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 38.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 1,044,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 287,446 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 7.8% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 916,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 0.7% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 860,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 59,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 42.1% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 624,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 185,129 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

