Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

ITRN opened at $25.82 on Thursday. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $606.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,463 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,616,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 242,725 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 169,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 104,832 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 51,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ituran Location and Control (ITRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.