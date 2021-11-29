Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.640-$4.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $151.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.