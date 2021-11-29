Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Holdings Decreased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.45% of Jack in the Box worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $87.92 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.94 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.99.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

