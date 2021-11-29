Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Jamieson Wellness stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,213. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$32.70 and a 52 week high of C$40.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 34.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

