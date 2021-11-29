Janney Capital Management LLC Has $17.88 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,070 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 643,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,855,998. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

