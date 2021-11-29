Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the October 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.52. 162,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,030. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JBS has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Get JBS alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.83%. JBS’s payout ratio is 39.55%.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.