John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the October 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HPI traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,526. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

