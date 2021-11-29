JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JOST Werke stock opened at €45.80 ($52.05) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €49.63 and a 200-day moving average of €51.81. JOST Werke has a one year low of €38.70 ($43.98) and a one year high of €57.80 ($65.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $682.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.