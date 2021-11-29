JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Target Price to GBX 2,800

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s previous close.

JMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($38.02) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,580 ($33.71).

LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,176 ($28.43) on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,959.46 ($25.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,576.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,886.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,689 ($35.13) per share, with a total value of £322.68 ($421.58). Insiders acquired 45 shares of company stock worth $114,033 over the last three months.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

