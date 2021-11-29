Juggernaut (JGN) One Day Volume Hits $4.84 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $45.93 million and $4.84 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043572 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.00234725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00089375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.