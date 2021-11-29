Jumia Technologies’ (JMIA) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Jumia Technologies stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $69.89.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
