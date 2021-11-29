Jumia Technologies’ (JMIA) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $69.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 110,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 114,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,059,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

