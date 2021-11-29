Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Power Integrations by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Power Integrations by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $102.38 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $69.21 and a one year high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.41.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

