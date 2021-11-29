K92 Mining’s (KNT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

KNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, K92 Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.21.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

TSE KNT opened at C$7.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.69. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$9.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.