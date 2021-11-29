Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Sells 1,500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after buying an additional 1,761,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,118,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $372.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

