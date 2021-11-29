KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0066

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $36.10 million and approximately $32.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KARMA has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001825 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006091 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00046996 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

