Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has 41.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS AVACF opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. Avance Gas has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.84.
Avance Gas Company Profile
