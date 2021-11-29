KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ameren in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.55.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

NYSE AEE opened at $84.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

