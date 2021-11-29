Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,970. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $200.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.27 and a 200-day moving average of $165.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.00.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

