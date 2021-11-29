keyTango Market Cap Reaches $1.38 Million (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last week, keyTango has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One keyTango coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. keyTango has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $27,389.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043523 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00235060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00088916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

keyTango Profile

keyTango (CRYPTO:TANGO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,341,419 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars.

