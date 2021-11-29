KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,809,513 shares of company stock valued at $628,971,546. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $338.00 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $940.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

