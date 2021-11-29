KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $598,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $109.05 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $111.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.59.

