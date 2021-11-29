KickToken [new] (KICK) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. KickToken [new] has a market cap of $22.07 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KickToken [new] has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00235118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00089642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KickToken [new] Profile

KickToken [new] is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

