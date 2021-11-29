Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Up 146.5% in November

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 146.5% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.44. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

