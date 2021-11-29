Kingdom Game 4.0 Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.24 Million (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00063149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00072976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00095649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,387.40 or 0.07550493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,080.53 or 0.99953724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

