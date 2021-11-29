Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Kinross Gold has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

