Kleros (PNK) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $63.66 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.21 or 0.00727635 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,184,315 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

