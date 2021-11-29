KnoxFS (New) (KFX) Price Hits $2.37

KnoxFS (New) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 108.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, KnoxFS (New) has traded up 181.5% against the U.S. dollar. KnoxFS (New) has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $270.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KnoxFS (New) coin can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00004065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00063457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00072697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00095117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,426.49 or 0.07582566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,395.21 or 1.00030807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KnoxFS (New) Coin Profile

KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 463,980 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

