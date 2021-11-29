Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.83.

Several analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 35.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $56.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

