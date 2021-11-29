Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $375.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.08 and a 200 day moving average of $393.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.07 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

