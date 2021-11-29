Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $228,420,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 122.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

