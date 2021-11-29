Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,518,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,867,000 after purchasing an additional 120,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,006 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.57 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $51.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

