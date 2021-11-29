Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fastenal by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

FAST stock opened at $60.11 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

