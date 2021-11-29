Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $195,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in BCE by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,795,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BCE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,205,000 after purchasing an additional 334,072 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BCE by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,587,000 after purchasing an additional 521,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BCE by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,590,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 419,554 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock opened at $50.57 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.