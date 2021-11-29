Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KRKNF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 66,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,850. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.