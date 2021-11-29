Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Kronos Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.69. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

