Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.
Kronos Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.
Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.69. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Kronos Worldwide Company Profile
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
