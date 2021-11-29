KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Update

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the October 31st total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,541,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KYNC traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 0.01. 40,757,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,000,156. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.01. KYN Capital Group has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.04.
KYN Capital Group Company Profile
