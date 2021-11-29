Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $154.38

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $154.38 and last traded at $154.54, with a volume of 3540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.62.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 26.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth $4,652,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth $716,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 20.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 21.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.