Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $133,850,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $102,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD stock opened at $154.81 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $161.88. The firm has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

